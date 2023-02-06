Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard named NBA player of the week for second week in a row

Lillard averaged 38.3 points in four games, three of them wins. This is the second time in his career Lillard has been named player of the week in consecutive weeks.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second consecutive week, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named player of the week for the Eastern Conference, also for the second week in a row.

This is the second time in Lillard's career he's been named player of the week in consecutive weeks. He also accomplished the feat in 2020, the Blazers announced. Lillard has been named player of the week 16 times in his career, including three times this season.

Last week, Lillard averaged 38.3 points, 6.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds in four games, shooting 50% from the field, 38.3% from the 3-point line and 98.1% from the free-throw line. Lillard scored 40 or more points in three of the four games and passed Shaquille O'Neal for 18th place on the NBA's all-time list of games of 40 or more points.

Portland (26-27) won three of four last week and has won five of its past seven games.

Lillard is in the midst of one of the most prolific stretches of his career. In the past two weeks, he's averaged 38.0 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds with .533/.411/.944 shooting splits.

His hot streak goes back even further than that, though. Over the past 15 games, dating back to Jan. 8, Lillard has averaged 37.5 points, 7.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds, with shooting percentages of .520/.384/.920.

Lillard's season averages are 30.9 points, 7.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds with .467/.371/.912 shooting splits.

Other notable Lillard hot streaks

Jan. 17-Feb. 9, 2020 (12 games): 40.3 points, 9.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, .510/.493/.882.

40.3 points, 9.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, .510/.493/.882. July 31-Aug. 13, 2020 (8 games in the NBA bubble in Orlando): 37.6 points, 9.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, .497/.436/.888.

37.6 points, 9.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, .497/.436/.888. March 4-19, 2021 (7 games): 36.3 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 513/.432/.969