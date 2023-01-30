Damian Lillard named player of week after he averaged 42.3 points last week

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday after he averaged 42.3 points in three games last week.
The Blazers (23-26) went 2-1 with wins against the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz and a loss against the Toronto Raptors. Lillard averaged 42.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 63.2% from the field, 51.4% from the 3-point line and 92% at the free-throw line.
Lillard's most impressive performance of the week came against the Jazz. In a 134-124 win, Lillard scored 60 points and had eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Lillard has four 60-point games in his career, tied for third all-time with Michael Jordan and James Harden. He trails Kobe Bryant (six) and Wilt Chamberlain (32) in career 60-point games.
During the past week, Lillard also moved up a couple all-time NBA lists. He passed Jason Terry and Vince Carter to move into sixth place on the NBA's all-time list for career 3-pointers and passed former Trail Blazers forward Zach Randolph to jump into 69th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Lillard has been named NBA Player of the Week 15 times in his career, the most in Portland Trail Blazers history. This is Lillard's second player-of-the-week honor this season, with the other coming after the first week of the season on Oct. 24.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week. In four games, Antetokounmpo averaged 38.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. The Bucks won all four games.