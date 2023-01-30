Damian Lillard named player of week after he averaged 42.3 points last week

The Portland Trail Blazers went 2-1 last week with Lillard putting up 42.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday after he averaged 42.3 points in three games last week.

The Blazers (23-26) went 2-1 with wins against the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz and a loss against the Toronto Raptors. Lillard averaged 42.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 63.2% from the field, 51.4% from the 3-point line and 92% at the free-throw line.

Lillard's most impressive performance of the week came against the Jazz. In a 134-124 win, Lillard scored 60 points and had eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Lillard has four 60-point games in his career, tied for third all-time with Michael Jordan and James Harden. He trails Kobe Bryant (six) and Wilt Chamberlain (32) in career 60-point games.

Related Articles Here are the latest NBA trade rumors involving the Portland Trail Blazers

During the past week, Lillard also moved up a couple all-time NBA lists. He passed Jason Terry and Vince Carter to move into sixth place on the NBA's all-time list for career 3-pointers and passed former Trail Blazers forward Zach Randolph to jump into 69th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Lillard has been named NBA Player of the Week 15 times in his career, the most in Portland Trail Blazers history. This is Lillard's second player-of-the-week honor this season, with the other coming after the first week of the season on Oct. 24.