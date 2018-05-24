PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named to the All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced Thursday.
Lillard averaged 26.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for the Blazers. He is the third Blazer in team history to make the first team, joining Bill Walton in 1977-78 and Clyde Drexler in 1991-92.
Joining Lillard on the 2018 All-NBA First Team are New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Houston Rockets guard James Harden.
Lillard was previously named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2013-14, and the Second Team in 2015-16.
The teams are voted on by media members. The 2018 second and third teams are below.
Second Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors
Third Team
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
USA Today Sports contributed to this report.