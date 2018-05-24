PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named to the All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced Thursday.

Lillard averaged 26.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for the Blazers. He is the third Blazer in team history to make the first team, joining Bill Walton in 1977-78 and Clyde Drexler in 1991-92.

Joining Lillard on the 2018 All-NBA First Team are New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

Lillard was previously named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2013-14, and the Second Team in 2015-16.

The teams are voted on by media members. The 2018 second and third teams are below.

Second Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

Third Team

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

USA Today Sports contributed to this report.

