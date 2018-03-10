PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard is busy getting ready for another NBA season but he's also focused on another one of his projects.

The Blazers star is starting the sixth year of his motivational RESPECT program. Lillard helped tip it of with a special assembly at the Madison High School on Tuesday afternoon.

"I think my presence is what makes kids respect it," Lillard said. "Them seeing me here makes a huge difference."

The program encourages young people to make a pledge to show respect for all people. It also focuses on participation and attendance in school to boost graduation.

Lillard started the program during his rookie season in 2013.

© 2018 KGW