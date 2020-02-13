PORTLAND, Ore. — Brandon Clarke matched his career high with 27 points, Ja Morant had 20 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies went into the All-Star break with a 111-104 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

De’Anthony Melton and Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 points each. Valanciunas added 18 rebounds. Clarke connected on 12 of 14 shots as Memphis won its second straight and 15th in the last 19 games.

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 23 points, and Damian Lillard added 20 despite shooting 7 of 19 from the field before leaving with 3:22 left with a groin injury.

After the game, head coach Terry Stotts said Lillard suffered a right groin strain and will have an MRI on Thursday.

Lillard was set to the play in the All-Star game and compete in the 3-point shooting contest this weekend. But after the game, Lillard said he won't participate in either event.

The Blazers enter the All-Star break with a 25-31 record and are four games behind the Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

