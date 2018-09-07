LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard has a message for his fans in Portland.

Speaking to reporters Sunday in Las Vegas, where the Trail Blazers guard was taking in some summer-league action, Lillard, who has been the subject of recent trade rumors, said he's not unhappy in Portland.

“I’m not unhappy. I love where I live, I love the organization, I Iove our coaching staff, I love where I am," he said.

But the Trail Blazers' superstar also suggested he's not satisfied with the status quo. Portland has made the playoffs for the past five seasons, but they've also suffered first-round exits in consecutive seasons and have lost 10 consecutive postseason games.

Lillard told Trail Blazers team beat reporter Casey Holdahl on Sunday that he wants the team to "go all in to make it happen."

This offseason, the Blazers let free agents Ed Davis, Shabazz Napier and Pat Connaughton walk. They re-signed starting center Jusuf Nurkic, and signed free agent guards Seth Curry and Nik Stauskas. They also drafted two guards, 19-year-old Anfernee Simons and Duke freshman Gary Trent Jr.

During Friday's press conference to introduce Curry and Stauskas, Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey intimated that the team wasn't done this offseason.

"We'll get to summer league, we'll be with all of our colleagues, we'll start generating and being presented with different deals to upgrade the roster and we'll pursue those as diligently as we always do," he said. "We'll get back in the trenches, and start generating things with our colleagues."

