BEAVERTON, Ore. — Young basketball players have taken over the courts at the Beaverton Hoop YMCA for two weeks.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is hosting his camp at the site for the sixth year. Each week, 300 boys and girls from ages 6 to 16 take part in the camp.

Campers can sharpen their fundamentals and learn some life skills.

Lillard is at the camp every day, moving around offering encouragement and tips to the players.

He said the most important thing is the lessons they try to teach them.

“Learning to follow instructions to execute what somebody’s telling you," Lillard said. "Meet a new friend, treat people the right way stuff like that they can take to school and take home.”

