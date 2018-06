PORTLAND, Ore. -- On the same night the NBA announced that Damian Lillard finished fourth in the voting for the league's Most Valuable Player, he pulled up to Portland's Irving Park in a U-Haul to give away shoes to kids and sign autographs.

Lillard announced on Twitter that he would be at the park for a giveaway Monday night.

All kids in Portland... if you wear a size 12 or 12.5 meet me at Irving Park at 8pm shoe giveaway ... 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 26, 2018

When he arrived, there were plenty of fans waiting for him.

© 2018 KGW