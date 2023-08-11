Portland's very own Damian Lillard to release new album 'Don D.O.L.L.A.'

Lillard will be hosting an album listening party on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Roseland Theater. "Don D.O.L.L.A." is his fifth album.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers' point guard Damian Lillard will host an album release party at the Roseland Theater on Sunday, Aug. 13, in anticipation of his new album, "Don D.O.L.L.A.," which drops on Aug. 17.

Lillard, who goes by the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A. (the acronym stands for Different on Levels the Lord Allows), announced the event via Instagram earlier this week, encouraging his followers to come celebrate the anticipated project with him.

The 15-track project, "Don D.O.L.L.A." has notable featured artists, including Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Mozzy, Tobe Nwigwe, Jordin Sparks and Sy Ari Da Kid, just to name a few.

The star point guard recently released the visuals for the second single on the upcoming album, "Cabo," featuring Sy Ari Da Kid, with both artists at multiple resort-like locations.

Lillard also took to socials, where he revealed that Atlanta rapper Bow Wow is one of the many special guests that will be in attendance at the release party.

In Sept. 2022, Lillard was featured on award-winning rapper Tobe Nwigwe's song, "Mini Me." Lillard revealed on social media that Nwigwe came to Portland to shoot the visuals of the video filmed at the International Rose Test Garden.

The new album release comes after the Blazers superstar guard asked to be traded, with the Miami Heat his preferred destination, in early July, according to multiple reports.

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin, released a statement at the time where he said the team would do what was best for the franchise in considering trade offers for Lillard.

"We have been clear that we want Dame here but he notified us today he wants out and he'd prefer to play someplace else," Cronin said. "What has not changed for us is that we're committed to winning, and we are going to do what's best for the team in pursuit of that goal."

Since that request, Cronin further addressed Lillard's trade request during a conversation with reporters in Las Vegas at NBA Summer League. He again emphasized his commitment to doing what's best for the Blazers.

"What the rest of [Lillard's] career looks like matters to us and we care about that," Cronin said, but he reiterated that his top priority is to do what's right for the Blazers, no matter how long it takes.

In late July, the NBA interviewed Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, about Lillard's trade request and warned them against making any further comments, in public or private, indicating that Lillard wants to be traded only to the Miami Heat, the league said in a memo sent to all 30 NBA teams.