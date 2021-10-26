x
Kennard has 23, Clippers rout Blazers 116-86 for 1st win

Damian Lillard's slow start to the season continued. He was held to 12 points on 4 of 15 shooting and missed all eight of his 3-point attempts.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, and guard Luke Kennard (5) defend against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES — Luke Kennard scored 23 points and tied his career high with six 3-pointers to help Los Angeles beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-86 for the Clippers' first win of the season. Reggie Jackson added 18 points and Paul George had 16 points to help the Clippers avoid their first 0-3 start since 2010-11.

CJ McCollum scored 20 points for the Blazers in their first road game of the season. Damian Lillard's slow start to the season continued. He was held to 12 points on 4 of 15 shooting and missed all eight of his 3-point attempts. Portland shot 38% from the floor and committed 30 turnovers.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Clippers 116, Blazers 86

