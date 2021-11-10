x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Blazers

Paul George scores 24, Clippers beat Blazers to extend win streak to 5

Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 27 points and Norman Powell scored 23.
Credit: Ashley Landis, Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers forward Larry Nance Jr. (11) defends against Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 24 points, Reggie Jackson added 23 and the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to five Tuesday night, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 117-109.

Nicolas Batum added a season-high 22 points for the Clippers, who are 6-4 after losing four of their first five to start the season.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 27 points and Norman Powell scored 23. Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds as the Trail Blazers are winless in their first five road games.

(Story continues below)

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers podcast   

Listen to the most recent episode of KGW's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast!

Follow KGW's Orlando Sanchez on Twitter for more Blazers coverage

Related Articles

In Other News

Trail Blazers hire firm to investigate GM Neil Olshey