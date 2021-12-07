Shorthanded Blazers stumble late, lose to Clippers 102-90

PORTLAND, Ore. — Paul George scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers their third straight loss with a 102-90 victory.
The Blazers led by one at halftime and trailed by three points entering the third quarter. They were within two points with four minutes left in the game, but the Clippers closed on a 12-2 run. Portland has lost three in a row and six of their past seven games.
The Blazers were playing without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little, who were all out with injuries. Jusuf Nurkic had a season-high 31 points for Portland, and Norman Powell finished with a season-best 29.
Marcus Morris Jr. added 17 points and Luke Kennard, making his first start for the Clippers this season, finished with 15.