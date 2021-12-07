x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Blazers

Shorthanded Blazers stumble late, lose to Clippers 102-90

The Blazers were within two points with four minutes left, but the Clippers closed the game on a 12-2 run. Portland has lost three in a row and six of seven.
Credit: AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, keeps the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Paul George scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers their third straight loss with a 102-90 victory.

The Blazers led by one at halftime and trailed by three points entering the third quarter. They were within two points with four minutes left in the game, but the Clippers closed on a 12-2 run. Portland has lost three in a row and six of their past seven games.

The Blazers were playing without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little, who were all out with injuries. Jusuf Nurkic had a season-high 31 points for Portland, and Norman Powell finished with a season-best 29.

Marcus Morris Jr. added 17 points and Luke Kennard, making his first start for the Clippers this season, finished with 15.

Related Articles

In Other News

Neil Olshey is out and Blazers fans are thrilled