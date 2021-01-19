CJ McCollum to miss at least 4 weeks with fractured left foot

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum will miss at least four weeks due to a small fracture in his left foot, in addition to the left foot sprain he suffered in Saturday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks.
An update from the team on Monday said McCollum will wear a walking boot and be re-evaluated in four weeks.
McCollum was diagnosed with a left foot sprain after he left Saturday's game, but the team said further imaging revealed the small fracture.
McCollum was arguably playing the best basketball of his career before the injury, averaging 26.7 points, 5 assists, 1.3 steals and making nearly five three-pointers per game.
The injury is another blow to the Trail Blazers early in the season. Center Jusuf Nurkic will also miss at least eight weeks after fracturing his wrist last week in a game against Indiana.
