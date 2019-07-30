PORTLAND, Ore. — Star shooting guard CJ McCollum has signed a three-year, $100 million contract extension with the Trail Blazers.

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard signed a four-year, $196 million supermax extension earlier this summer that could keep Lillard in Portland through the end of the 2025 season.

McCollum's extension stretches his current contract through the end of the 2024 season, which means that the Blazers will have their star backcourt under contract for the next five seasons.

"[The extension] is a testament to hard work. It's a testament to the organization for believing in me and having faith in me throughout my career and up to this point," McCollum said Tuesday. "Looking forward to spending five more years here."

The Blazers will have a press conference with McCollum and Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

"CJ McCollum is a franchise cornerstone and a critical part of our future," Olshey said in a press release. "This extension represents a strong level of commitment between CJ, the Trail Blazers and the city of Portland."

McCollum, who turns 28 on Sept. 19, averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season. He shot 45.9% from the field and 37.5% from the 3-point line.

He has been remarkably consistent since he became a starter in the 2015-16 season, averaging 21.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and shooting 45.7% from the field and 40.3% from the 3-point line.

McCollum has been a strong playoff performer in his career. He played a major role in the Blazers' run to the Western Conference finals this past season. In the Blazers' Game 7 road win against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, McCollum had 37 points and nine rebounds.

In the first two series of the playoffs last season, McCollum averaged 25.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and shot 45.5% from the field and 40.7% from the 3-point line, before cooling off in the Western Conference finals loss to the Warriors.

