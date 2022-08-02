'No one can replace CJ McCollum': Fans react to the Blazers' latest trade

After nine years with the Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced Tuesday that they had traded CJ McCollum to New Orleans.

PORTLAND, Oregon — On Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers traded starting guard CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans. Outside the Moda Center that night, the news was all Blazers fans could talk about.

“My friend texted me and said, ‘CJ’s gone,’” said Bryan Lurie.

“No one can replace CJ McCollum,” added Elise Harrell.

Sure the Blazers were about to tip off against the Orlando Magic, but it seemed all that mattered was that No. 3, the guard from Lehigh University, wouldn’t be there.

“We’ll miss him,” said Seth Litwin. “He was a great character guy, he was a great teammate and we won a lot of big games because of CJ.”

“It was bigger than just basketball for us you know,” added fan, G Bundy. “Yeah we're going to miss him.”

For McCollum, it seemed being a Blazer was also bigger than basketball. It was about community and giving back. There was his work with the Boys & Girls Club, through which he opened two CJ McCollum Dream Centers —places where kids can access computers, books and art.

“I want to be known for more than just basketball,” said McCollum at a dedication ceremony. “I think this is a step in the right direction.”

A journalism major, McCollum started CJ’s Press Pass at what is now McDaniel High School in Northeast Portland. He mentored students in the journalism club. He was also an ambassador for the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign in the fight against breast cancer.

McCollum embraced Oregon’s wine scene. He and his wife recently bought vineyard property in Yamhill County; he also launched his own wine brand, McCollum Heritage 91.

And who could forget this fan favorite? A tweet from CJ that simply said, "I'm trying, Jennifer."

It was his response to a fan who criticized him for not winning a playoff game in 2018. The tweet went viral and inspired countless memes. The next season, the always classy McCollum met that Jennifer courtside, before a game.