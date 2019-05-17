Editor's note: Video is from Aug. 20, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. — "I’m trying Jennifer."

It was an honest answer that became a viral punch line this offseason in Rip City.

If you’re not familiar with the interaction, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum made the statement on Twitter after Jennifer Williams told McCollum to "win a playoff game then talk."

Jennifer was of course referencing the Blazers’ past playoff failures. At the time, the Blazers had lost 10 straight playoff games and were most recently swept by the New Orleans Pelicans.

McCollum, though, kept a good sense of humor about the situation. Soon after it happened, he asked for someone to send him an "I'm trying Jennifer" shirt.

The comical interaction came full circle last month when Portland won Game 1 of its first-round series against Oklahoma City. During a press conference after the game, McCollum was asked if he had anything to say to Jennifer. The Blazers guard just smiled and laughed but later on Twitter, he called Jennifer a "legend."

She responded by saying, "You’re the man sir lol good game!" with a GIF of a child tipping his hat.

The two had made good on Twitter. The only thing left for them was to meet in person. And that happened Thursday, a couple hours before Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

The Blazers tweeted a video of McCollum walking over to an ESPN set, where Jennifer was sitting between host Rachel Nichols and former NBA player Richard Jefferson. McCollum and Jennifer shared a handshake and hug.

When asked what McCollum had to say to Jennifer, he replied, "Thank you," which was met with laughs by Nichols and Jennifer.

