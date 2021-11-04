x
Blazers finish winless road trip with 107-104 loss against Cavaliers

Damian Lillard had 26 points and 8 assists, but shot 10 of 27 from the field and missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have tied the game.
Credit: AP Photo/Tony Dejak
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives against Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 17 rebounds, and rookie Evan Mobley added 11 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-104.

Damian Lillard missed a fadeaway 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds left, and Mobley, the third overall pick in the draft, grabbed the rebound as time expired.

Lillard had a game-high 26 points and eight assists, and shot 10 of 27 from the field as Portland lost its third straight. The Trail Blazers are winless in four road games.

Cleveland has won four of its last six.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Cavaliers 107, Blazers 104

