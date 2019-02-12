PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.

Anthony averaged 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists last week as the Blazers went 3-0. Anthony shot 57.4% from the field, 45.5% from the 3-point line and 88.9% from the free-throw line.

This is the 19th time Anthony has been named conference player of the week in his career, and the first time since March 2014.

During the Blazers' 117-94 win against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 25, Anthony had 25 points and passed Alex English for 18th on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Anthony has scored 25,657 points in his career.

Anthony is averaging 17.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the six games he's played with the Blazers.

