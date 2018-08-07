LAS VEGAS — Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins left Portland's NBA summer-league game with a right-ankle injury in the third quarter on Sunday.

Collins went to the locker room in the third quarter of Portland's 85-68 win against the Atlanta Hawks. There was no immediate update on the severity of his injury, but he told team beat reporter Casey Holdahl that he didn't think his injury would force him to miss the Blazers' next game.

The Blazers' second-year big man had eight points, seven rebounds and five blocks in 20 minutes before leaving the game.

Jake Layman made 9 of 14 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, and led the Blazers with 23 points.

Rookie Anfernee Simons hit two 3-pointers and had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. Wade Baldwin had seven points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

BOX SCORE: Trail Blazers 85, Hawks 68

The Blazers' next summer-league game is Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs (1 p.m., NBA TV).

