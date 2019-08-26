PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers unveiled the Classic Edition uniforms they'll be wearing during the 2019-20 season on Sunday.

The announcement was made at the conclusion of Bike with Bill Walton, a special event that let Blazers fans go on a bike ride with the legendary Blazers center. The ride ended at Terry Shrunk Plaza, the same place the team's championship parade concluded on June 6, 1977.

At Terry Shrunk Plaza, the Blazers unveiled the new Classic Edition uniforms, which are replicas of the red 1977 championship season uniforms. The Blazers will wear the uniforms in the preseason opener October 8 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum and during five "Decade Nights" during the regular season.

