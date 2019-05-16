NBA PLAYOFFS, WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS, GAME 2

Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors

Location: Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.

Time: Thursday, 6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Radio: Rip City Radio 620 AM

Odds: Warriors favored by 7.5, over/under set at 218.5

By the numbers

McCollum vs. the Warriors: CJ McCollum has not performed well against the Warriors this season, and Game 1 continued that trend. In four regular-season games against Golden State, McCollum averaged 18.0 points and shot 36.6% from the field and 30% from the 3-point line. In Game 1, McCollum had 17 points and shot 7 of 19 from the field (36.8%) and 1 for 5 from distance (20%). Before this season, McCollum had played well against the Warriors. In the three seasons prior to this one, McCollum averaged 22.5 points against the Warriors and shot well, making 46.2% of his field goals and 44.6% of his 3-pointers.

Lillard's slump: Through the first six games of the 2019 playoffs, Damian Lillard was nearly unstoppable, averaging 34.0 points per game, while shooting 47.8% from the field and 45.5% from the 3-point line. But since Game 2 of the second-round series against the Nuggets, Lillard has been in a major shooting slump. In the past seven games, he's averaged 22.3 points and is shooting 37.5% from the field and 28.8% on 3-point attempts. Lillard wasn't good against the Warriors in Game 1, missing eight of 12 shots and finishing with 19 points and seven turnovers. But he has performed well against the Warriors this season and during his career.

Career vs. Warriors: 27.0 points, 43.8% FG, 42.2% 3P

27.0 points, 43.8% FG, 42.2% 3P 2018-19 vs. Warriors: 28.3 points, 47.6% FG, 50.0% 3P

More length on Curry: In Game 1, Lillard was the primary defender against Stephen Curry. It didn't go well, with Curry hitting nine 3-pointers and scoring 36 points. But the Blazers may be able to slow Curry by assigning a taller defender to be his primary defender. In 43 possessions in Game 1 when Curry's primary defender was a player 6-foot-4 or smaller, he hit 8 of 12 shots, including 7 of 8 3-pointers, and scored 26 points, and the Warriors scored 58 points in those 43 possessions, for a 134.8 offensive rating. But in the 28 possessions in Game 1 when Curry's primary defender was a player 6-foot-5 or taller, he hit only 4 of 11 shots, missed 5 of his 7 3-point attempts, and scored 10 points. In those 28 possessions, the Warriors scored 26 points, for a 92.9 offensive rating.

3-on-3 Blazers podcast

Injury report

Warriors: OUT: Kevin Durant (right calf strain), DeMarcus Cousins (left quadriceps tear). PROBABLE: Kevon Looney (left knee soreness)

Blazers: OUT: Jusuf Nurkic (left leg)

Live updates

Tap here to see a live box score and stats once the game begins

Series at a glance

(1) Golden State Warriors vs. (3) Portland Trail Blazers

Warriors lead best-of-7 series, 1-0; all times PDT, x-if necessary

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 116, Trail Blazers 94

Game 2 (at GS): Thursday, 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 3 (at POR): Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 4 (at POR): Monday, May 20, 6 p.m., ESPN

x-Game 5 (at GS): Wednesday, 6 p.m., ESPN

x-Game 6 (at POR): Friday, May 24, 6 p.m., ESPN

x-Game 7 (at GS): Sunday, May 26, 6 p.m., ESPN

