Portland Trail Blazers (39-25) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (39-25)

Location: At Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Time: Thursday, 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Radio: Rip City Radio 620 AM

Streaming: Find streaming options (including PlayStationVue, Hulu, Apple TV, Fubo TV and more) here; NBA League Pass (subscription required; local games and nationally televised games are blacked out).

About the Thunder

The Thunder are tied with the Blazers and Houston Rockets for third place in the Western Conference. ... Oklahoma City is coming off a 131-120 loss on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. ... The Thunder have lost five of their past six games. ... Oklahoma City forward Paul George had missed three consecutive games but returned Tuesday and scored 25 points in 38 minutes against Minnesota. George has averaged 40.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.7 steals against the Blazers in the first three games this season, all wins for Oklahoma City. ... The Thunder rank 26th in offense (106.5 points per 100 possessions), 16th in defense (110.9 points per 100), and 28th in net rating (-4.3 points per 100) since the All-Star break. ... Oklahoma City is 17-16 on the road this season but have lost their last four road games.

About the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are tied with the Thunder and Rockets for third place in the Western Conference. ... Portland is coming off a 120-111 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, which gave Portland a 5-2 record on their seven-game road trip coming out of the All-Star break. ... The Blazers have lost two of three, but they've also won six of eight. ... Portland guard CJ McCollum is averaging 22.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists since the All-Star break, shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 46.8 percent from the 3-point line. ... The Blazers rank fourth in offense (114.8 points per 100 possessions), ninth in defense (108.2 points per 100), and second in net rating (+6.5 points per 100) since the All-Star break. ... Portland is 24-8 at home this season. They will be playing their first game at the Moda Center since they beat the Golden State Warriors 129-107 on February 13.

Injury Report

The injury report will be updated

Thunder: No official report as of 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

Blazers: No official report as of 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

