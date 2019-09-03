Portland Trail Blazers (39-26) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-51)

Location: At Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Time: Saturday, 7 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Northwest

Radio: Rip City Radio 620 AM

Streaming: Find streaming options here (including PlayStationVue, Hulu, Apple TV, Fubo TV and more); NBA League Pass (subscription required; local games and nationally televised games are blacked out).

About the Suns

The Suns are in 15th place in the Western Conference. ... Phoenix beat the New York Knicks 107-96 in their most recent game. ... After a 17-game losing streak, the Suns have won four of five. ... Phoenix forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 18.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 block over the past five games ... The Suns rank 15th in offense (109.7 points per 100 possessions), 16th in defense (109.4 points per 100), and 12th in net rating (+0.3 points per 100) since the All-Star break. ... Phoenix is 5-28 on the road this season but was victorious in their last road game, a 124-121 win against the Miami Heat on February 25.

About the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are in fifth place in the Western Conference. ... Portland is coming off a 129-121 overtime loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. ... The Blazers have lost two in a row and three of their past four games. ... Portland guard Damian Lillard is averaging 25.8 points, 6.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds since the All-Star break, but is shooting just 31.9 percent from the 3-point line during that stretch. ... The Blazers rank seventh in offense (113.4 points per 100 possessions), 15th in defense (108.9 points per 100), and third in net rating (+4.5 points per 100) since the All-Star break. ... Portland is 24-9 at home this season but only 2-2 in their past four home games.

Injury Report

The injury report will be updated

Suns: OUT: T.J. Warren (right ankle soreness)

Blazers: OUT: Evan Turner (left knee)

