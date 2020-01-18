PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers appear to have made their first big move before next month’s trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Blazers have traded forwards Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver and two-second round picks to the Sacramento Kings. In return, the Blazers get veteran forward Trevor Ariza, along with young forwards Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.

Ariza, a 6-foot-8 small forward who is in his 16th season, has averaged 6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32 games played this season. Gabriel, a 22-year-old 6-foot-9 forward, has played in only 11 games this season. Swanigan, who was drafted by the Blazers in the first round of the 2017 draft, returns to Portland after being traded to Sacramento last season. He’s played in just seven games this season.

Sacramento Kings forward Trevor Ariza (0) in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

AP

Bazemore, who was traded to the Blazers in the offseason, averaged just 7.9 points per game this year, his lowest since the 2014-15 season. He was put into the starting lineup after Rodney Hood tore his Achilles tendon in December. Tolliver played in 33 games this year for Portland, including nine starts, and averaged just 3.9 points per game.

Portland was expected to be one of the more active teams prior to this year’s Feb. 6 trade deadline. The Blazers are in the middle of a disappointing, injury-riddled season. They’re 18-25 and two and a half games behind the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

