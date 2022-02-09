x
Blazers

Blazers acquire Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, second-round draft pick in 3-team trade: Report

Portland is sending Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Utah Jazz and Tomas Satoransky to the Spurs.
Credit: Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have made another trade, acquiring Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round draft pick in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Blazers are sending Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Jazz and Tomas Satoransky to the Spurs. Those two players were initially acquired in Tuesday's trade that sent CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The full details of Wednesday's trade are as follows, according to Wojnarowski:

  • Blazers get: Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, second-round pick
  • Jazz get: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juancho Hernangomez
  • Spurs get: Tomas Satoransky, second-round pick

The trade is the third move in the past week in which the Blazers have acquired expiring contracts and draft picks. Wrote Wojnarowski: "Blazers get more draft assets and expiring deals to set up the summer — and perhaps more at the deadline."

If Portland doesn't re-sign Ingles or Hughes, this trade will save the Blazers another $5 million in salary next season, according to Eric Griffith, who writes about the Blazers for Willamette Week.

Ingles, 34, is out for the season with a torn ACL and has a $14 million expiring contract. Elijah Hughes, 23, has a $1.5 million expiring contract. The second-round draft pick is coming from the Jazz, Wojnarowski reported, though the year of the pick and whether it has any protections has not yet been reported.

Ingles, a 6-foot-8, 220 pound forward, averaged 7.2 points and shot a career-low 34.7% from the 3-point line this season for the Jazz. He suffered a torn left ACL on Jan. 30, which ended his season. A career 40.8% 3-point shooter, he's been a fixture in Utah's lineup since he entered the league in 2014. "Don't rule out a future return to the Jazz," Wojnarowski wrote.

Hughes is a 6-5, 215-pound small forward. He was a second-round pick in 2019 and has averaged 2.3 points in 32 career NBA games over the past two seasons.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at noon PST.

