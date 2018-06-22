PORTLAND, Ore. -- Although the Portland Trail Blazers only had one pick, they still added a second player during the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The Blazers have agreed to trade two future second-round picks to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for guard Gary Trent Jr., who Sacramento drafted in the second round with the No. 37 overall pick.

Trent, who is 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, played one season at Duke, where he averaged 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and was a 40 percent three-point shooter.

The 2018 NBA Draft Guide listed the following strengths for Trent heading into the draft:

"Has good size and natural scoring instincts. Smooth shooter with deep range. Moves well without the ball. Will crash the glass on both ends of the floor."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on the network's broadcast that the Blazers see Trent as someone who can contribute immediately because of his outside shooting ability. He is considered one of the best shooting prospects in the draft.

The Trent family has a history with the Blazers. His father played for Portland from 1995-1998.

Portland selected 19-year-old guard Anfernee Simons out of IMG Academy in the first round of the draft earlier Thursday night.

The Blazers finished 49-33 last season, the third-best regular season record in the Western Conference. But Portland was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the New Orleans Pelicans.

