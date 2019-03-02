PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have completed a trade for Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Rodney Hood, the team announced Monday.

The news was first reported Sunday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Portland will send Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin, a 2021 second-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick, to Cleveland to complete the deal.

"Hood was one of the more pursued rotation wings on the market and gives [the] Blazers another offensive weapon for a postseason run," Wojnarowsi wrote.

Hood, 26, is a 6-foot-8, 206-pound small forward with 3-point range. He's averaged 12.8 points per game in his five NBA seasons and shoots 36.8 percent from the 3-point line. His best season was in 2017 with the Utah Jazz, when he averaged 16.8 points and shot 38.9 percent on 6.7 3-point attempts per game.

"Rodney is an accomplished NBA player that brings versatility, shot making and depth to our perimeter and will fit seamlessly into our culture and style of play," Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey said in a statement released by the team Monday morning.

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard said he's excited to welcome Hood to Portland.

"I love him as a player," he said Sunday at the practice facility. "I remember when he was in Utah when he was a few years younger and he was kind of breaking into the rotation, and he always came in and gave them a spark.

"He's a good-size wing, he can score the ball, he can shoot the ball, solid defender. So it'll be interesting to see how he can fit in with our team," Lillard said.

Hood was traded to the Cavaliers at last season's trade deadline. He is averaging 12.2 points in 27.4 minutes per game this season and shooting 36.2 percent on 3.4 3-point attempts per game.

Because Hood signed a one-year qualifying offer with the Cavaliers last offseason, he had the right to accept or reject the trade, according to Wojnarowski. In a positive sign for the Blazers, Hood was excited about coming to Portland.

"He was enthusiastic enough about joining Portland to waive his Bird Rights," Wojnarowski wrote, adding that the Blazers can re-sign him this offseason using an exception.

The Blazers also created an open roster spot, and increased their projected luxury tax bill from $12.6 million to $13.3 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The Trail Blazers said Monday that Hood will wear No. 5.

Nik Stauskas signed with the Blazers as a free agent last offseason, and quickly won over the Portland faithful when he tied his career high with 24 points in his first game, helping the Blazers beat LeBron James and the Lakers, 128-119 on opening night. He averaged 6.1 points in 15.3 minutes per game this season, shooting 34.4 percent from the 3-point line.

On Sunday at the Blazers' practice facility, Stauskas went around and said goodbye to his teammates after learning he'd been traded.

Wade Baldwin played in 16 games this season for Portland, averaging 1.9 points in 5.9 minutes per game. He won over fans last season with his defensive effort, including a spirited effort against Rockets superstar James Harden in a late-season game against the Rockets.

