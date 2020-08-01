PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Skal Labissiere has a left knee injury and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

A second MRI confirmed that Labissiere, the team's backup center and power forward, has a left knee articular cartilage lesion.

Labissiere injured his knee during the Blazers' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 28, 2019. He is averaging 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season.

