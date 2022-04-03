Blazers sign on Drew Eubanks and Kris Dunn for remainder of season

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have hired both guard Kris Dunn and center Drew Eubanks for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Sunday.



Both players were given contracts via the NBA’s hardship exception.



Dunn had signed a 10-day contract with the Blazers on March 14 and another on March 24. In 11 games (one start) for Portland, he has averaged 8.6 points (49.4% FG, 100% FT), 3.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.82 steals.



Former Beavers player Eubanks has played in 18 games (all starts) for Portland since signing the first of four 10-day contracts on Feb. 22. He is averaging 14.1 points (64.9% FG, 78.0% FT), 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Trail Blazers.