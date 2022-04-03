Blazers sign on Drew Eubanks and Kris Dunn for remainder of season

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have hired both guard Kris Dunn and center Drew Eubanks for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Sunday.
Both players were given contracts via the NBA’s hardship exception.
Dunn had signed a 10-day contract with the Blazers on March 14 and another on March 24. In 11 games (one start) for Portland, he has averaged 8.6 points (49.4% FG, 100% FT), 3.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.82 steals.
Former Beavers player Eubanks has played in 18 games (all starts) for Portland since signing the first of four 10-day contracts on Feb. 22. He is averaging 14.1 points (64.9% FG, 78.0% FT), 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Trail Blazers.
Eubanks, 25, has a history in Oregon. He starred at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, where he was the top-ranked prep player in Oregon. He chose Oregon State over Oregon, Cal, Gonzaga and other schools. Eubanks averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in three seasons with the Beavers.
The Blazers (27-50) face off against the Spurs (32-45) on Sunday.