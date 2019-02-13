PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent center Enes Kanter.

Kanter announced the signing on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Terms of the deal were not immediately released.

Kanter was bought out of his contract with the New York Knicks on Feb. 7 after the NBA’s trade deadline. He had become frustrated with his reduced role on the Knicks and didn’t hold back from voicing his displeasure in the media.

"I look forward to helping the Blazers achieve the ultimate goal of competing for a championship," Kanter tweeted.

The Turkish center figures to play a prominent reserve role for the Blazers, who’ve also added Rodney Hood to provide scoring off the bench.

In 44 games with the New York Knicks this season, Kanter averaged 14 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.6 minutes per game.

Portland signed Kanter to a $70 million offer sheet in 2015, but the Oklahoma City Thunder matched the contract to keep him.