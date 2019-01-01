Happy New Year! The Portland Trail Blazers ended the 2018 portion of the 2018-19 season with 21 wins and 16 losses. Combined with their performance during the 2017-18 season, the Blazers went 52-32 during the 2018 calendar year (h/t to Casey Holdahl for that fun stat).

The Blazers play three games this week: Tuesday at the Kings, Friday vs. the Thunder and Saturday vs. the Rockets. Here's how Jared Wright of Oregon Sports News picks those games.

For anyone counting, Jared has picked 19 of the Blazers' 37 games correctly so far this season.

(All games, as always, are available on AM 620 Rip City Radio)

Tuesday: at Sacramento Kings

Time/TV: 6 p.m., NBCSNW

The Skinny: What is this? The Kings (19-17) are above .500 at 36 games into the season. The last time this happened, Chris Webber was still playing for them and I was a fat teenager surviving the dial-up days. Wow. Good job, Kings.

The prime reason why the Kings are decent so far is a young point guard named De’Aaron Fox. The fifth overall pick in 2017, Fox was overwhelmed at the point for the most dysfunctional and scatter-brained franchise in basketball. He and his coach were at odds, and the speedster Fox was bogged down by oldsters like Zach Randolph, Vince Carter, and George Hill. It’s hard to run a fast break when you have the plodding Randolph huffing and puffing 50 yards behind you, threatening to blow Golden 1 Center down.

This season, something has clicked for Fox. Guys his age are playing more with him, including the second overall pick in 2018 Marvin Bagley III, and coach Dave Joerger has allowed Fox to run and gun. The Kings are second in the NBA in pace, and though that frenetic pace has led to only an average offense (exactly average, in fact: 14th out of 30), Fox individually has been a huge beneficiary.

Almost every stat for the point guard has spiked upwards, and dramatically. Most encouraging is a gain in assists (from 4.4 per game to 7.7) and 3-point percentage (from 31 percent to 39 percent). It’s always awesome to see a young fella reach another level in his game; the NBA is more fun to watch with more great players in it, and thanks to my generation (and the one after) mostly learning from the mistakes of those we grew up watching, more young players are maximizing their potential than ever before.

Matchup to Watch: (Editor's note: When Jared Wright wrote this article, he chose Marvin Bagley III vs. Al-Farouq Aminu, but Bagley has since been injured and won't play in Tuesday's game. Jared Cowley of KGW filled in and wrote up the new matchup below.)

Willie Cauley-Stein vs. Jusuf Nurkic: Nurkic's run of beating up on teams without a hefty center comes to an end against the Kings. Cauley-Stein is 7-foot and 240 pounds. He still gives up 30 or 40 pounds to Nurkic, but has more speed and quickness than the Blazers center. Cauley-Stein is having the best season of his career, averaging about 14 points and nine rebounds. He has all the defensive tools but is prone to lapses.

The Blazers and Kings haven't played yet this season, but last season, Cauley-Stein had the upper hand against Nurkic. In four games against Portland, Cauley-Stein averaged 19 points and 8.8 rebounds, while limiting Nurkic to averages of 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds. It will be interesting to see how their matchup plays out Tuesday.

Prediction: You know what? I’m drinking the Fox Kool-Aid. Besides, Portland has always played like crap in Sacramento. Blazers get upset.

Friday: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ESPN, NBCSNW

The Skinny: OKC is sitting at No. 3 in the Western Conference and is a very good 23-13. And a big reason for that success is my man, Paul George.

Anyone who knows me knows I love me some Paul George. He’s my favorite non-Blazers player, my platonic ideal as far as what I look for in a basketball player. The five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA player chose to stay in Oklahoma City this summer despite persistent rumors he’d scurry off to his native Southern California, but apparently George prefers cattle ranches and plains to breathing in that LA smog.

His loyalty has been rewarded with the best season of his career; he’s setting career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game, as well as Player Efficiency Rating. As long as they have PG putting up 26 a game, the Thunder will be a force — and they don’t even have Andre Roberson, their defensive ace, back yet.

Matchup to Watch: Russell Westbrook vs. Damian Lillard. This is always a good matchup, but since Westbrook is a psycho and Lillard backs down from no man, it also has the kind of heat and spice you don’t get among today’s buddy-buddy, fellow AAU alum NBA stars.

The really good part is that last year, Russ was on the All-NBA Second Team despite averaging a triple-double, and being the only player in NBA history to average a triple-double in consecutive seasons. Two guards made it above him on the First Team. One was the reigning MVP, James Harden — totally understandable, since the damn MVP has to be on the first team.

The other guard? Our own Damian Lillard.

Westbrook is going to go at Lillard. Hard.

Prediction: OKC takes it.

Saturday: vs. Houston Rockets

Time/TV: 7 p.m., NBCSNW

The Skinny: At 21-15 and currently riding a five-game winning streak, part of a hot stretch of 10 wins in 11 games, the Rockets finally have their feet under them. And all it took was exiling the washed-up Carmelo Anthony.

And James Harden playing like MVP James Harden.

Over the past 11 games, Harden is averaging 39.7 points, 8.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds. He's scored 40 or more points in four consecutive games and has reached or exceeded the 40-point threshold six times in the past 10 games.

The Rockets are scary again.

Matchup to Watch: James Harden vs. CJ McCollum. All I ask of poor CJ is not to pull a Wesley Johnson. I’m not CJ’s biggest fan, but no man deserves what the Beard did to Johnson last year.

Prediction: Portland lost the only game that Harden played against them this season. I would expect the MVP to make the difference again, as Houston goes up in the season series 2-1.

Jared Wright is a Portland Trail Blazers writer for Oregon Sports News, though he also writes about other stuff when the mood takes him. He also apparently enjoys talking about himself in the third person. He lives in Southeast Portland. Oregon Sports News is a KGW News partner.

Jared Cowley of KGW contributed to this article.