Lillard's 11 3's lift rising Portland past Denver, 125-115

The Blazers closed to within a half-game of Memphis in the race for eighth in the West.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard tied his franchise record with 11 3-pointers and scored 45 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers moved closer to the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-115 on Thursday night.

Lillard was 11 for 18 from 3-point range, plus had 12 assists for Portland. The Blazers (32-38) closed to within a half-game of Memphis in the race for eighth in the West.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Denver (45-24), which remained in the West’s No. 3 spot.

T O G E T H E R 🎥 pic.twitter.com/TgxtK3qELG — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 7, 2020

Final 📊



Dame: 45p/12a/4r/3s

Gary: 27p/4a/3r/2s

Nurk: 22p/7r/4a/2b/1s

CJ: 13p/6r/6a/1b

Zach: 7p/9r/2a/1s/1b

Melo: 7p/5r

Hassan: 2p/3r/2b/1a

Ant: 2p/2r/1a — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 7, 2020

BLAZERS WIN! Beat Denver 125-115. Damian Lillard drops 45pts, 12ast and matches franchise record with 11 threes. Gary Trent Jr. with 27pts off the bench. Portland is a half game behind Memphis for 8th in the West #RipCity pic.twitter.com/p4q26HC0z1 — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) August 7, 2020