How does Rip City feel about 'Douglas Fur'? Reaction mixed on Blazers new mascot

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers new Bigfoot mascot, 'Douglas Fur,' has received mixed reviews from Portlanders after his big reveal during Tuesday night's game at the Moda Center.
While several reactions to 'Douglas Fur' were fairly positive and seemed happy to see a new face, some on social media were pretty brutal about him.
'Douglas Fur' is a beanie-wearing Bigfoot in a plaid shirt, standing seven feet tall.
Blaze the Trail Cat isn’t going anywhere — the two are going to team up during games to cheer on the Blazers.
"That's the beauty of having two mascots is we can send one to the 300 levels and another to the 100 levels we can work different sides of the arena," said Todd Bosma, director of game operations and events for the Trail Blazers.
KGW spoke to fans outside the Moda Center on Wednesday to get their thoughts.
"I love Doug. That's my dawg Douggie Fur, Douglas Fur. He's a great addition to the organization," said KJ Maduike.
"Uhhh... wow," said another fan named Nick Tui, as he stared at a photo of Douglas Fur.
KGW News at Sunrise posed a question on Twitter asking people if they were happy with the addition. Out of 82 votes, 80% of people said no.
Many chimed in on social media. Some wanted to know if Douglas Fur could help the team out and suit up.
Others compared it to the former Seattle Supersonics mascot, who was a sasquatch.
Some were confused and didn't know what to think about it.
What will kids think? The jury's out.
But the Portland Pickles said the more mascots, the better.
Douglas Fur made his TV debut on Hello, Rose City! KGW's lifestyle show that airs every weekday at 11 a.m. You can watch the interview here.