How does Rip City feel about 'Douglas Fur'? Reaction mixed on Blazers new mascot

The Blazers unveiled a new mascot on Tuesday night called Douglas Fur, a beanie-wearing Bigfoot. Many fans took to social media to express their thoughts.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers new Bigfoot mascot, 'Douglas Fur,' has received mixed reviews from Portlanders after his big reveal during Tuesday night's game at the Moda Center.

While several reactions to 'Douglas Fur' were fairly positive and seemed happy to see a new face, some on social media were pretty brutal about him.

'Douglas Fur' is a beanie-wearing Bigfoot in a plaid shirt, standing seven feet tall.

Blaze the Trail Cat isn’t going anywhere — the two are going to team up during games to cheer on the Blazers.

"That's the beauty of having two mascots is we can send one to the 300 levels and another to the 100 levels we can work different sides of the arena," said Todd Bosma, director of game operations and events for the Trail Blazers.

KGW spoke to fans outside the Moda Center on Wednesday to get their thoughts.

"I love Doug. That's my dawg Douggie Fur, Douglas Fur. He's a great addition to the organization," said KJ Maduike.

"Uhhh... wow," said another fan named Nick Tui, as he stared at a photo of Douglas Fur.

KGW News at Sunrise posed a question on Twitter asking people if they were happy with the addition. Out of 82 votes, 80% of people said no.

The Portland Trail Blazers introduced a second mascot: Douglas Fur.

Are you happy with the new addition to the Blazers Family? 🏀🗑️ — KGW Sunrise (@KGWSunrise) March 15, 2023

Many chimed in on social media. Some wanted to know if Douglas Fur could help the team out and suit up.

Welcome to RipCity Doug!! Get yourself a jersey, we need more depth at center!!! — Chris fletcher (@cfletcher1922) March 15, 2023

This isn’t what Dame meant when asking for help! — ripcityradical🌹 (@ripcityradical) March 15, 2023

Others compared it to the former Seattle Supersonics mascot, who was a sasquatch.

Some were confused and didn't know what to think about it.

Idk about this. I think it’s the face just doesn’t look right — KENNY POWERS (@ripcitytillidye) March 15, 2023

Is this an early Aprils Fools joke? — Amim Aurajiph (@Bignz) March 15, 2023

What will kids think? The jury's out.

My 5 year old just saw him on your broadcast and he said, “Yes, I like him!”

🤷‍♂️ — Jerry Conner (@RealJerryConner) March 15, 2023

That thing is going to scare some little kid. — Genie roach (@GenieRoach) March 15, 2023

But the Portland Pickles said the more mascots, the better.

the more mascots the better — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) March 15, 2023