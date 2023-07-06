Portland Trail Blazers match Matisse Thybulle's 3-year, $33M offer sheet from Dallas Mavericks

The deal includes a player option in the third year for $11.5 million and a 15% trade kicker, according to multiple reports.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will bring back restricted free-agent wing Matisse Thybulle next season after matching a three-year, $33 million offer sheet Thybulle signed with the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and Turner Sports first reported Wednesday morning that Thybulle planned to sign an offer sheet with the Mavericks. Shams Charania of The Athletic later reported the financial details: three years, $33 million.

Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning that the third year in the deal is an $11.5 million player option. Haynes tweeted that the deal also contains a 15% trade kicker and that "50% of [Thybulle's] annual salary must be paid by Oct. 1."

Portland extended a qualifying offer to Thybulle on June 28, giving them the right to match any offer he received from another team in free agency.

The Blazers had 24 hours to match once Thybulle signed the offer sheet but they wasted no time, deciding "within an hour to match the sheet," Wojnarowski wrote.

Portland acquired Thybulle at the February trade deadline. A two-time all-NBA defender, the 26-year-old Thybulle will provide a veteran presence on the court and in the locker room for the Blazers' young core as the franchise prepares to move on from the Damian Lillard era.

The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 27.7 minutes per game for Portland last season. He shot well from the 3-point line for the Blazers, making 38.8% of his 3.9 attempts per game from behind the arc. He's a career 33.4% 3-point shooter.

