Blazers end home win streak with 114-83 loss to Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bryn Forbes had 18 points off the bench and the San Antonio Spurs extended their winning streak to a season-high three games with a 114-83 victory over the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard did not play and is expected to miss at least the next three games due to abdominal pain. The Blazers also announced Wednesday that reserve forward Nassir Little will miss at least a week after an MRI revealed a left ankle sprain.

Doug McDermott added 16 points and Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 13 assists for the Spurs.

The loss snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the Blazers.

Portland was led by CJ McCollum and Norman Powell with 16 points each.

The Blazers are now 11-12 this season and are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference.

