TUALATIN, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers kicked off summer league play at their practice facility in Tualatin on Tuesday.

It's the first time that first-round draft pick Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr., who the Blazers acquired through a trade during the draft, got a taste of NBA action, even if it was just practice.

Simons says the pace surprised him the most.

"The game speed is much faster, the possessions are faster. You can find yourself just running back and forth and just tiring yourself out," he said.

Summer league is a chance for rookies to showcase their skills and get used to the NBA style of play, and for free agents and returning players to compete for a roster spot.

Gary Trent Jr., whose father played for the Blazers in the 1990s, gave him some advice on how to adjust to life in the NBA.

"Said to just go out there and work hard, showcase what you can do and just play with an open mind," Trent Jr. said. "Don't think about it too much. Go out there and still have fun with it."

The Blazers brought back Wade Baldwin, Zach Collins, Jake Layman, Georgios Papagiannis and Caleb Swanigan for the summer league. Newcomers include former local college players Langston Morris-Walker, a rookie out of Sweden who played at Oregon State University, and MiKyle McIntonsh, an undrafted rookie from the University of Oregon. Other newcomers include Casper Ware from Australia; K.J. McDaniels, John Jenkins, and Archie Goodwin.

The Blazers' first summer league game is July 7 against the Utah Jazz.

