The Blazers also announced that Nassir Little will miss at least a week with an ankle injury.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will be without star guard Damian Lillard for the next 10 days as he recovers from an abdominal injury, the team reported Wednesday. The Blazers said an MRI revealed that Lillard is suffering from lower abdominal tendinopathy. He'll be re-evaluated in 10 days.

The 10-day absence means Lillard will miss at least the next four games, against the Spurs, Celtics, Clippers and Warriors.

BLAZERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Thursday: vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-13), 7 p.m.

Saturday: vs. Boston Celtics (11-10), 7 p.m.

Monday: vs. LA Clippers (11-10), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8: at Golden State Warriors (18-3), 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10), 6 p.m.

Lillard said last month that he's dealt with abdominal pain for the past three or four seasons. It was reported that he played through it during last summer's Olympics and he's missed two games already this season, including Tuesday's win against the Pistons, because of abdominal pain.

The Blazers star is averaging 21.5 points this season, the lowest mark since the 2014-15 season, his third in the league. Lillard is shooting career lows in field-goal percentage (39.7%) and 3-point percentage (30.2%).

The Blazers also announced Wednesday that reserve forward Nassir Little will miss at least a week after an MRI revealed a left ankle sprain. Little was injured in the third quarter of Portland's game against the Jazz on Monday and sat out Tuesday's win against the Pistons. He'll be re-evaluated in a week, the Blazers said.

In his third season, the 21-year-old Little is averaging career highs in minutes (22.4), points (8.3) and rebounds (5.3).