PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers are among several teams that have talked to the San Antonio Spurs about trading for star forward Kawhi Leonard.

The Blazers are among nine teams that have talked with San Antonio about trading for Leonard, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

The report indicates that the Blazers' trade package did not include either of their star guards, Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum. Portland isn't alone in holding back their best assets in attempting to trade for Leonard, as teams are wary of giving up too much for a player front offices consider to be a one-year rental.

Leonard will make $20.1 million next season. He has a player option for the 2019-20 season. If he chooses not to exercise that option, he would become an unrestricted free agent and he has insisted that he wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN reports that the Spurs want an All-Star caliber player, high-potential young players and draft assets in any Leonard deal.

