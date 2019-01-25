PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry will compete in the NBA’s 3-point shooting contest during All-Star weekend, according to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN.

It will be the first time Curry competes in the 3-point competition.

Earlier this month, Curry talked about his desire to be invited to this year’s contest, which is being in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I’ve always wanted to ever since my dad [Dell Curry] shot in it a long time ago,” Curry told Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl. “And it’s in Charlotte this year, back in the hometown, so I’d love to [participate].”

Curry has made 48 percent of his 3-point shots this season, second-best in the NBA.

It’s unclear whether Curry’s brother, Stephen, will compete in this year’s competition. Stephen Curry won the 3-point shooting contest in 2015 and has competed in the event five times.