PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard has been named an All-Star, the NBA announced on Thursday.
This is the fourth time Lillard has been selected to the All-Star team. He was previously picked in 2014, 2015 and 2018.
Lillard is averaging 26.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. He’s led the Blazers to a 32-20 record, the franchise’s best mark before the All-Star break since the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge in 2015.
Lillard, Aldridge, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns were picked as the Western Conference reserves.
No other Blazers were chosen for the All-Star team.
The All-Star game will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina on Feb. 17.
Lillard and Blazers guard Seth Curry will also compete in the 3-point shooting contest during All-Star weekend. The shooting competition will be on Feb. 16.
