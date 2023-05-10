Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard named third team All-NBA

This marks Lillard's seventh time receiving All-NBA honors and his second named to the third team.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard has been named to the All-NBA third team for the season on Wednesday, according to the league.

The honors mark Lillard's seventh time receiving All-NBA honors and his second named to the third team. Lillard claims the most All-NBA honors in franchise history.

The seven-time all-star had an extraordinary 11th season. Lillard reached a career-high 32.2 points per game with 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He ranked third in the NBA in points per game.

The 32-year-old also made franchise and career marks in February when he scored 71 points to beat the Houston Rockets. His 71 points tied for the eighth-most points scored in a game in NBA history. In that same game Lillard scored 13 3-pointers, making the second-most three-pointers in an NBA game ever.

The All-NBA third team also included other notable athletes including Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and New York Knicks' Julius Randle.

The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Third Team:



▪️ De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

▪️ LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

▪️ Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

▪️ Julius Randle, New York Knicks

▪️ Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/HLhSlCzszN — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

