Blazers

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard named third team All-NBA

This marks Lillard's seventh time receiving All-NBA honors and his second named to the third team.
Credit: AP Photo/John McCoy
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) seen playing the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA basketball game, Friday Dec. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard has been named to the All-NBA third team for the season on Wednesday, according to the league.

The honors mark Lillard's seventh time receiving All-NBA honors and his second named to the third team. Lillard claims the most All-NBA honors in franchise history.

The seven-time all-star had an extraordinary 11th season. Lillard reached a career-high 32.2 points per game with 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He ranked third in the NBA in points per game. 

The 32-year-old also made franchise and career marks in February when he scored 71 points to beat the Houston Rockets. His 71 points tied for the eighth-most points scored in a game in NBA history. In that same game Lillard scored 13 3-pointers, making the second-most three-pointers in an NBA game ever.

RELATED: 71 points! Damian Lillard sets career, Blazers recond in win against Rockets

The All-NBA third team also included other notable athletes including Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and New York Knicks' Julius Randle.

