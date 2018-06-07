PORTLAND, Ore. – After nearly a week of fury, Blazers fans got an answer about why beloved backup center Ed Davis wasn’t re-signed.

Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey was asked about Davis’ departure on Friday during a press conference introducing new free agent signees Seth Curry and Nik Stauskas. Watch the full press conference

Olshey said he was on the phone with Davis and his agent when the Brooklyn Nets offered Davis a one-year deal reportedly worth $4.4 million.

“I counseled him to take that job,” Olshey said. “I think if you asked Ed today, the counsel was pretty good.”

So why weren't the Blazers interested in bringing Davis back? Olshey said the first-round playoff sweep to the New Orleans Pelicans played a big part in the decision. He pointed out the Blazers’ lack of floor spacing and floor balance in that series, and attributed that shortcoming, in part, to Davis being on the court.

“As productive as Ed was, there was certainly limitations in terms of what it exposed us to defensively by an elite defensive team like New Orleans,” Olshey said.

Olshey believes Zach Collins, Caleb Swanigan and Meyers Leonard can fill the void left by Davis.

“We think their skillsets translate more to what we need coming off the bench in the NBA today," he said.

As for the outcry from fans, Olshey said he understands it.

“I get people missing Ed. No one will miss him more than Terry [Stotts] and I and the guys around here," Olshey said.

