Blazers' Zach Collins out indefinitely after ankle surgery

Collins had surgery on the same ankle Sept. 1. He was expected to return to the court in January but now the Blazers say he's out indefinitely.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers announced that forward/center Zach Collins underwent surgery Wednesday to repair his left ankle.

Collins had surgery on the same ankle Sept. 1. He was expected to return to the court in January but now the Blazers say he's out indefinitely.

The surgery was performed by Dr. David Porter at Methodist Sports Medicine in Indianapolis.

Collins, the 10th pick in the 2017 draft, was limited to just 11 games last season due to shoulder and foot injuries. In late November, Collins told Jason Quick of The Athletic that he'd had no setbacks in his recovery from the September surgery.

In 154 career games, Collins has averaged 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game.