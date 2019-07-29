PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will celebrate their 50th anniversary this upcoming season, and their first preseason game will be played at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The coliseum was the Trail Blazers' home from 1970 until 1995, when the team moved to the Rose Garden (now the Moda Center). The preseason opener, on Oct. 8 against the Denver Nuggets, will be played on a special court commemorating the Blazers' 50 years of existence.

The Blazers said the team will also celebrate some notable moments in franchise history during the game.

The opener and the Oct. 12 game against the Suns will be televised on NBC Sports Northwest. All five preseason games will air on 620 AM.

The Blazers will also play Maccabi Haifa of the Israeli Basketball Premier League on Oct. 10, and finish the preseason schedule with a back-to-back road trip against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 16 and the Nuggets on Oct. 17.

Tickets for the three preseason home games go on sale Aug. 14. Purchase tickets by calling 844-RIP-CITY or at trailblazers.com.

BLAZERS 2019 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Oct. 8: vs. Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m., Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 10: vs. Maccabi Haifa, 7 p.m., Moda Center

Oct. 12: vs. Phoenix Suns, 5 p.m., Moda Center

Oct. 16: at Utah Jazz, 6 p.m., Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 17: at Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center

