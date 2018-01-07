On the KGW News app? Tap for a multimedia experience

PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers fan favorite Ed Davis is leaving Portland for Brooklyn, and if social media reaction is any indication, Portland fans are feeling two things right now.

Sadness about Davis leaving. And anger at general manager Neil Olshey for letting it happen.

Davis, who spent the past three seasons with the Trail Blazers, has agreed to a one-year contract worth $4.4 million with the Brooklyn Nets. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski at 9:43 p.m. Saturday, less than an hour after the official start of NBA free agency.

It came as a surprise to Blazers fans, who have embraced Davis for his work ethic, consistency and leadership. Davis told multiple media outlets during and after the season that he wanted to return to Portland after his contract expired. Team superstar Damian Lillard had publicly campaigned for Davis to remain in Portland.

Lillard and teammate CJ McCollum both expressed sorrow about Davis leaving on Saturday night.

🤝 lost a real one https://t.co/7XTotNgIZX — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 1, 2018

That Davis agreed to sign with the Nets so quickly was unexpected, indicating perhaps he'd been told the Blazers wouldn't offer him a contract. The terms of the contract were also surprising, both for its short duration (one year) and economical salary (about $2 million less than what the Blazers paid Davis last season).

NBC Sports Northwest Blazers reporter Jason Quick said Davis texted him Saturday night and said he'd expressed his desire to return to Portland.

I’ll learn more about Ed Davis’ thinking tomorrow, but tonight he texts: “I said I wanted to come back ...” — Jason Quick (@jwquick) July 1, 2018

Olshey’s stance with Blazers has been about keeping their talent: Crabbe, Leonard, Harkless, etc. ... they all got big money. But not Ed freaking Davis? Was the heartbeat of team and is best backup center in NBA, but not good enough to open the wallet? Huh. — Jason Quick (@jwquick) July 1, 2018

Blazers fans were further frustrated when news broke shortly after learning of Davis' exit that the team had signed free agent Nik Stauskas to a one-year minimum deal. Stauskas was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, but the 6-foot-6 shooting guard is considered a bust at this stage in his NBA career. The Blazers will be his fourth NBA team, and he averaged just 4.4 points in 12.8 minutes per game last season.

Davis and Olshey were the two top trending topics in Portland on Twitter from Saturday night until Sunday afternoon, with fans lamenting Davis' exit while channeling their anger at the team's general manager.

Portland is really going to miss Ed Davis. He brings so much energy and effort off the bench. He single handedly turned the tide of several games last season in Portland's favor. But when a team offers him a paltry 4.4 million, apparantly you have to pass. — Peter Sampson (@PeterSampson) July 1, 2018

As a lifelong Blazers fan, I’ve grown to accept we are never going to be in the hunt for big name free agents, but losing Ed Davis because we wouldn’t match a $4 Million offer from the Nets? pic.twitter.com/4M12jOTVFJ — Copy McPasty, Writer🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@KashannKilson) July 1, 2018

Ed Davis, Heart and Soul of Trailblazers

Ed, we fans wouldn’t have traded you for anybody. We

Will buy you back if we have to get money from every fan in the city. YOU are a Portland Trailblazer. pic.twitter.com/QjbiVh94M9 — blazerfan (@blazerfan) July 1, 2018

I still can’t believe we let Ed Davis go. I’m on holidays in Greece having a good time and all and I can’t stop thinking about it. It’s just... — Jan 10 2017 (@hazzyhaz2) July 1, 2018

Neil Olshey: “We want to sign veteran players who perform well in the postseason ...”



✔️ Let’s Ed Davis walk for 4.4 mill

✔️ Signs Nik Stauskas



Brilliant. 🙃 — Dustin Hawes (@DHawes22) July 1, 2018

I hope everyone has an amazing Sunday!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.



Except you, Neil Olshey. We don’t like you. — Michael Bennett (@mbennettj) July 1, 2018

for his next trick Neil Olshey will push The Schonz down a flight of stairs — Dane Carbaugh (@danecarbaugh) July 1, 2018

Neil Olshey could possibly be the worst GM of all time no disrespect — Avery Andersen (@AveryAndersen12) July 1, 2018

Neil Olshey ruining the @trailblazers one move at a time. No way Ed Davis wanted to leave, eh? #RipCityOnTheyAss — Nick Sidhu (@LordNarinder) July 1, 2018

Blazers not re-signing Ed Davis means I'm slappin Neil Olshey in the face if I ever see him on the streets of Portland. I'm taking a full wind up slap, maybe get a running start before hand — shawn stevenson (@duckduckshawn) July 1, 2018

@PaulGAllen

Dear Paul,



We hate Neil Olshey.



Sincerely,

All of Rip City. — Ryan Kasch (@NarcoPolo15) July 1, 2018

GoFundMe pitch: raise $4.4 mill for Neil Olshey to get dunked on by Ed Davis during halftime of the next blazers vs nets game who says no — David Zhou (@basedzhou) July 1, 2018

