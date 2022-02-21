Report: Blazers sign former Beaver Drew Eubanks, G League guard Brandon Williams

In a tweet, he goes on to say that Toronto waived Eubanks after a trade deadline deal with the Spurs, where Eubanks played 148 games in parts of the past four seasons.



Eubanks, 25, went to high school at Reynolds High School in Troutdale and later played basketball at Oregon State University. He was drafted into the NBA in 2018.



Wojnarowski also reported that the Blazers are also signing G League guard Brandon Williams on a two-year, two-way contract. Williams, 22, had averaged 22.8 points for the Westchester Knicks this season. He played in Arizona for his college career, according to Wojnarowski.



