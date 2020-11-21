Report: Blazers finalizing deal to bring back Carmelo Anthony

PORTLAND, Ore — The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly finalizing a one-year deal to bring back Carmelo Anthony.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Anthony wanted to show loyalty to the Trail Blazers, who signed him last season and gave him an opportunity to return to the NBA.
Anthony quickly became a fan favorite in Portland last season. He played in 58 games for the Blazers, averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. When the NBA season resumed in the Orlando bubble, Anthony played a key role in propelling the Blazers into the playoffs by making clutch shots in multiple games.
The Anthony deal is the latest in a busy free agency period for the Blazers. On Friday, Portland reportedly agreed to terms with former Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. The Blazers also reportedly agreed to bring Rodney Hood back on a two-year deal.
The Blazers also traded for center Enes Kanter on Friday. Kanter was a pivotal player during the Blazers’ run to the Western Conference Finals in 2019. It's expected he'll back up starting center Jusuf Nurkic.
The Blazers also reportedly traded for Houston Rockets veteran forward Robert Covington earlier this week.
Blazers offseason moves so far:
- Reported trade for Robert Covington. Portland gave up forward Trevor Ariza, this year’s first-round pick and a future first-round pick. Learn more
- Draft C.J. Elleby in the second round. Learn more
- Trade for Enes Kanter. This was part of a three-team deal that sent guard/forward Mario Hezonja to Memphis. Learn more
- Reported signing of Rodney Hood. Learn more
- Reported signing of Derrick Jones Jr. Learn more
- Reportedly finalizing deal with Carmelo Anthony.