Report: Blazers finalizing deal to bring back Carmelo Anthony

PORTLAND, Ore — The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly finalizing a one-year deal to bring back Carmelo Anthony.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Anthony wanted to show loyalty to the Trail Blazers, who signed him last season and gave him an opportunity to return to the NBA.

Anthony wanted to show loyalty to the Trail Blazers, who gave him his opportunity to return to the NBA last season. He understands what to expect in Portland, where he will play a key role on a potential contender. https://t.co/3AiNteh9GN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Anthony quickly became a fan favorite in Portland last season. He played in 58 games for the Blazers, averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. When the NBA season resumed in the Orlando bubble, Anthony played a key role in propelling the Blazers into the playoffs by making clutch shots in multiple games.

Carmelo Anthony said it back in August



Making it clear he wanted to be back in #RipCity https://t.co/BWjqGf2sGj — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) November 21, 2020

The Anthony deal is the latest in a busy free agency period for the Blazers. On Friday, Portland reportedly agreed to terms with former Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. The Blazers also reportedly agreed to bring Rodney Hood back on a two-year deal.

The Blazers also traded for center Enes Kanter on Friday. Kanter was a pivotal player during the Blazers’ run to the Western Conference Finals in 2019. It's expected he'll back up starting center Jusuf Nurkic.

The Blazers also reportedly traded for Houston Rockets veteran forward Robert Covington earlier this week.

Blazers offseason moves so far: