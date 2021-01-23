'Just call me Daddy Dame': Blazers star Damian Lillard, fiancée welcome twins

Lillard and his fiancée Kay’la Hanson now have three children. The couple’s first child, Damian Lillard Jr., was born in 2018.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the Portland Trail Blazers posted on Twitter, there are two new members of the Rip City community. Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard and his fiancée welcomed the birth of their twins Thursday.

Lillard made the announcement on his Instagram page Friday evening. In his post, Lillard said his daughter's name is Kali Emma Lee Lillard (pronounced Callie) and his son’s name is Kalii Laheem Lillard (pronounced Kuh-lee).

"Just call me Daddy Dame from now on," Lillard wrote in the post.

Lillard and his fiancée Kay’la Hanson now have three children. The couple’s first child, Damian Lillard Jr., was born in 2018. And he has melted the hearts of Blazers fans across the world ever since.

After having their last two games postponed, the Blazers are set to return to the court Sunday night against the New York Knicks.