PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter will be the featured guest Tuesday night on "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah.

Don't expect a lot of NBA talk during Kanter's appearance. Noah will likely interview the 26-year-old Turkish center about his vocal criticism of Turkey's president, Recept Tayyip Erdogan.

The show airs at 8 p.m. PT on Comedy Central.

Turkish police have issued a warrant for Kanter's arrest and the country is also seeking his extradition from the United States. Turkey has accused Kanter of belonging to a terrorist group because of his support of Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric that the Turkish government believes planned an attempted coup to overthrow Erdogan in 2016.

Kanter, who said he regularly gets death threats, talked to Time magazine about being branded a terrorist by his home country.

"They put my name on Interpol on the red notice. So if I step outside of America, my life will be in danger. But I feel safe in America," he said.

Kanter didn't join his former team, the New York Knicks, when they traveled to London to play a game against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 17. Kanter said he feared he would be assassinated overseas.

