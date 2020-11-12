Blazers can send a message to the West at start of season

On this week's 3-on-3 Blazers podcast, we discuss COVID-19 hitting the team, the Blazers' first-half schedule and retiring numbers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a short and hectic offseason, the NBA season is nearly upon us. The Portland Trail Blazers tip off their preseason schedule Friday at the Moda Center against the Sacramento Kings.

Jusuf Nurkic and Rodney Hood are expected to sit out the first preseason game, but Friday will be the first chance for fans to see new additions like Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr. in a Blazers uniform.

Portland will play four preseason games in the next week, two at home and two on the road, before they begin the regular season at home against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 23.

The Blazers open the regular season with a tough stretch of opponents, the Jazz and Rockets at home and then four in a row on the road against the Lakers, Clippers and Warriors, twice. It's an opportunity for the Blazers to make a strong statement to begin the season.

KGW’s 3-on-3 Blazers team — Orlando Sanchez, Nate Hanson, Jared Cowley and Max Barr — got together Thursday afternoon to talk about the state of the team. They discussed the organization's positive COVID-19 tests, the Blazers' schedule for the first half of the season and retiring numbers.